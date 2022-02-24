LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man on house arrest out of North Las Vegas was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy on Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of East Tonopah Avenue, near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards, at about 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 24 while the teen was walking to school.
Police said the man, identified as Willie Collins, approached the teen, told him he had a firearm and said he would kill the victim if he did not comply with his request.
Collins then reportedly directed the victim inside a dumpster enclosure in an alley where he is accused of sexually assaulted the teen, police said.
During the assault, the victim and suspect fought and the victim was able to escape, according to police.
After fleeing the area, Las Vegas police found numerous videos of the suspect that reportedly showed the man had an ankle monitor on and determined he was on house arrest through Clark County Detention Center.
Police were then able to track his location through the ankle monitor.
Authorities say he was taken into custody at his residence about six hours after the assault at 12:30 p.m.
According to police, he had been on house arrest after robbery with a deadly weapon in North Las Vegas. Police said Collins is a registered sex offender for open and gross lewdness.
more execu tions are needed.
Under house arrest and was still able to leave and sexually assault a young teen. He should have been in prison. The judge who allowed this should be removed from the bench.
Couldn't agree more!
