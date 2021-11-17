LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect rammed a patrol car during a chase in Red Rock Canyon and through its scenic loop before police shot and arrested him on Nov. 11.
The suspect, 29-year-old Erik Legried, is charged with battery with a deadly weapon on a protected person, resisting a public officer and damaging state property.
According to a pre-recorded briefing from Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, Legried used a 2021 Toyota Tacoma to lead troopers and a Bureau of Land Management Ranger on a chase on State Route 159, that ended with car ramming and a shootout in the parking lot of Red Rock's visitor center.
BLM Ranger Christopher Allen, 49, NHP Trooper Anthony Hernandez, 31 and NHP Trooper Marcus McFadden were identified as the officers who discharged their weapons in the incident. Trooper Martin Mleczko provided a timeline of events on that day, which started with a phone call from the suspect's mother to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, according to NHP.
The incident began with a call to the LVMPD around 5:56 a.m. regarding a suicide attempt at Red Rock campground. The caller said her son was planning to shoot himself or drive head on into traffic to kill himself, Mleczko said.
Around 6:27 a.m. Ranger Allen located Legried's truck driving recklessly through the campground, knocking over fence posts. When a LVMPD officer asked Legried to get out of the car, he sped away and drove east on Charleston, made a U-turn at Sky Vista and drove back to the visitors center, according to Mleczko.
At the entrance to Scenic Loop Drive, Legried again did not follow verbal commands to get out of the car. After about five minutes at the entrance, Legried proceeded into the park, Mleczko said.
Officers attempted to block Legried in the visitor center parking lot, at which point he rammed Allen's patrol car. Shortly after, Legried was struck by gunfire from an highway patrol trooper, according to NHP.
"Trooper Hernandez followed Legried to the lower-level parking lot, where he struck Legried in an attempt to stop him. Legried then accelerated his vehicle toward another highway patrol vehicle that had arrived, where shots were then fired," Mleczko said.
Legried then drove away toward the middle-level visitors center parking lot, where his vehicle came to a stop and police extracted him from it, according to NHP.
The briefing with dashboard and body-worn camera video is available below.
CONTENT WARNING: This video may contain footage of a shooting that some viewers may find disturbing.
