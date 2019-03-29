LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified a suspect who attempted to escape police custody on Wednesday and was shot whilst trying to flee.
Gregory Ganci, 52, is a four-time convicted felon who was shot in the arm while trying to escape custody, Las Vegas police said. Ganci's previous charges include:
- A fugitive parole violation out of California from 2008.
- An arrest for "fugitive from another state on complaint and warrant" out of Illinois from 2016.
- Convicted in Nevada in April 2018 for robbery with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery; battery with a deadly weapon; first-degree kidnapping; conspiracy to commit kidnapping; two counts of assault with a deadly weapon; carrying a concealed weapon and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Was convicted in March 2019 in Nevada for preventing or dissuading a person from testifying; bribing or intimidating a person to influence testimony; conspiracy to prevent a person from testifying and conspiracy to commit non-felony crimes.
Since his attempted escape on Wednesday, Ganci has also been charged with escape by prisoner, grand larceny auto, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and felony evading police, Metro Police said.
On March 28, Ganci had been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for his previous convictions, according to police. On the day of the officer-involved shooting, LVMPD officer Phong Nguyen, 25, took Ganci to Steinberg Diagnostics for a medical procedure.
Once the procedure was over, Officer Nguyen escorted Ganci back to his unmarked patrol vehicle, police said. During the escort back, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup parked in the parking lot and the engine was still running. The driver of the truck left the door open to retrieve something from the truck bed.
According to Las Vegas police, the truck passenger left the vehicle to enter the building. Ganci saw the truck, and despite being in belly and leg-shackles, ran towards the truck and hopped in the driver's seat.
As Ganci drove off and turned onto Maryland Parkway, Officer Nguyen fired three shots at the truck, according to Las Vegas police. The driver-side door and window were hit, and Ganci was struck in his left tricep. Ganci continued driving and to get around traffic at Vegas Valley Drive, repeated rammed a black Nissan.
Ganci also struck four other vehicle with the stolen Chevy truck, police said. No injures were reported from the collisions.
Officers from other area commands were called in and pursued Ganci for approximately 13 minutes. Ganci was later taken into custody in downtown Las Vegas, on Main Street and Carson Avenue, once his stolen vehicle ran out of gas.
Police said the vehicle Ganci stole had a firearm inside, and were thankful the situation did not escalate further once he ran out of gas.
"This citizen actually had a firearm within the vehicle, and the officers that were pursuing [Ganci] were made aware of that," Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank with LVMPD said. "Thankfully, he did run out of gas, because there was a firearm within that vehicle."
Assistant Sheriff Hank also mentioned how the department was thankful no "members of out community were injured."
