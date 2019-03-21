LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a man who was involved in a police shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The coroner identified the man as Stevie Garcia, 37. His cause and manner of death were still being investigated as of Thursday morning.
On Tuesday, officers were notified about a domestic disturbance at about 2:40 p.m. on the 400 block of North 9th Street, near Bonanza Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. When officers arrived, they found a man, Garcia, fitting the caller's description and was armed.
During a press briefing, Metro Police Capt. Kelly McMahill said a person called stating his brother was chasing their father with a firearm.
Police yelled for Garcia to drop the weapon, then an officer said over the radio that the suspect was pointing the weapon at police.
Four officers fired at Garcia and he was taken to University Medical Center, Las Vegas police said. Garcia had initially been in critical condition, but was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to the coroner.
McMahill said police found a revolver on scene that matched the caller's description.
No officers were injured, according to police.
This was Metro Police's sixth officer-involved shooting for 2019.
More details were expected to be released this week.
