LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man had minor injuries after a shootout with an officer on Saturday morning.
About 4:45 a.m. on May 22, police were called about a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive, in the southwest valley. A woman told 911 her husband was "acting erratic" and had a gun, police said.
Officers arrived and talked to the woman, who told them her husband was still in the home, armed. While officers were containing the home, they "could hear gunfire coming from within the home."
Police said the suspect came out and fired at officers, and an officer fired back. The man went back inside and police treated the scene as a barricade.
As neighbors were being evacuated, the man come out and surrendered to police. The suspect was treated with minor injuries at the scene, police said.
This was the fifth police shooting for LVMPD in 2021.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
