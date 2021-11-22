LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The SUV driver who allegedly plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, has a criminal record in Nevada.
Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was convicted in a statutory sexual seduction case in 2006.
According to the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, a team based out of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Brooks was convicted on Nov. 1, 2006 in a statutory sexual seduction case.
The Sparks Police Department said that Brooks had consensual sex with a 15-year-old girl. At the time, he would have been 24 years old. That 15-year-old girl ended up pregnant and Brooks was sentenced to probation.
In 2016, he was arrested for failure to obey sex offender laws. He posted bail and never appeared back in court.
The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit issued a warrant for Brooks’ arrest on Aug. 15, 2016, which is still active in Nevada.
