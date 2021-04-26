LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of three suspects in a shooting spree on Thanksgiving Day was found incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

Christopher McDonnell, 29, was found incompetent following an April 23 hearing before District Court Judge Christy Craig. The order comes in the wake of his connection to incidents on Nov. 26, 2020 that left one person dead and seriously injured multiple others. An order of commitment was issued by the judge, records show.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in March that McDonnell and the two other suspects, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis, each face more than 50 charges in connection with the deadly shooting spree. The three faced the possibility of a life sentence without the possibility of parole, the DA's office said.

Authorities said the three targeted ten different locations in five separate shootings last fall.