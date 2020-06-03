LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Edgar Samaniego, the suspect in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer, was ordered detained without bail in a Wednesday morning court hearing.

According to the State, Samaniego was out on bond for a prior case at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said that the bullet traveled through LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis' spine and lodged in his face.

Prosecutors had asked for a $1 million bail, adding that Samaniego is a risk to the community and has not been following court orders in his prior cases.

The State provided video of the shooting to the judge to be marked as an exhibit. They say Samaniego was identified by witnesses.

Attorneys for Samaniego argued that he has no prior convictions, saying the case he currently has is still pending.

Samaniego's attorneys asked for $100,000 bail, and noted that he is locally born and raised.

Samaniego's mother, brother, grandmother, cousin and aunt were in court to support him.

The judge noted that if Samaniego were to be charged with open murder, he would be held without bail.

Samaniego was ordered detained without bail and will appear in court again on June 5 at 8 a.m.

VIGILS HELD FOR OFFICER MIKALONIS

Loved ones gathered outside of University Medical Center on Tuesday night to pray for Officer Shay Mikalonis.

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones said that the 29-year-old officer remains on life support and is currently listed in "grave condition."

"They're not robots. They're not super heroes. They're everyday human beings that have families, and are just like everybody else," said Deborah Costello, the wife of an LVMPD officer. Costello reached out to her network of 1,100 other spouses for the prayer group.

Spouses of Las Vegas Metro officers speak out, call for compassion As an officer fights for his life at a valley hospital, loved ones of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers gathered Tuesday to pray.

More supporters visited UMC Wednesday morning and told FOX5's Cassie Mlynarek that another prayer event will happen around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.