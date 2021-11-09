LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man accused of shooting and paralyzing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis in 2020 entered a guilty plea in court on Tuesday.
Edgar Samaniego, 21, is scheduled for sentencing on March 1.
He faced multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon from a structure and discharging a weapon where a person may be endangered.
Las Vegas police said June 1, 2020, Samaniego was staying at a Travelodge motel near Circus Circus while Mikalonis was responding to a nearby protest. Samaniego reportedly fired multiple times toward the disturbance, striking the officer.
The bullet traveled through Mikalonis' spine before lodging in his face. He was treated in Colorado before returning to Las Vegas earlier this year.
Samaniego is held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail.
