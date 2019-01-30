HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said the suspect in a UNLV professor's 2016 homicide is awaiting extradition from Peru.
Rita Colon, 44, was identified as a suspect in the murder of Dr. Leroy H. Pelton, 76, who was found stabbed to death in his Henderson home near Sunridge Heights Parkway and Sandy Ridge Avenue on Dec. 10, 2016.
An arrest warrant for Colon was filed by the Clark County District Attorney's Office in the weeks after Pelton's death.
The warrant was for one charge of murder with a deadly weapon with an elder enhancement, Henderson police said.
Nearly a year later, on Dec. 8, 2017, Colon was arrested in Peru for Pelton's murder. In August 2018, police said the extradition review to the U.S. was completed.
Police said Colon is still awaiting extradition. The connection between Colon and Pelton was not immediately clear.
According to an obituary posted to UNLV's website, Pelton was the emeritus professor of social work, as well as an author.
Pelton was an advocate for children's welfare and the homeless. He taught at UNLV from 1997 until his retirement in 2013, according to UNLV.
(1) comment
In a perfect world the suspect would have been extradited the day he/she was arrested in South America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.