LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Allegiant Stadium.
About 1:33 a.m. on July 4 west of the Las Vegas Strip, authorities responded to a shooting while working the venue's first live music event, the Illenium concert.
"LVMPD officers were working a special event in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way when they responded to a disturbance incident involving a male," police said in a media release. "During this time, a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to gain access to an officer's weapon."
One suspect, identified in police booking logs as 28-year-old Lyndon Troung, was arrested in connection with the following felony charges: two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, discharging a gun in a prohibited area and battery with a deadly weapon where the victim is a first responder.
According to police, he fired one shot, hitting the officer. The officer was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Another officer was also treated for undisclosed minor injuries.
Troung was also taken to UMC for an evaluation into "his erratic behavior," police said. Additional information will be made available in 72 hours after the shooting.
His initial court appearance is set for July 6 at 9 a.m.
Don't Chicago our Vegas, you degenerates.
Odds are the shooter was not a concert goer, just some scum that is attracted by money.
Lowlife druggy loser
