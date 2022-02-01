LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a hit-and-run on Maui that left a 73-year-old bicyclist dead had pleaded guilty to his second drunk driving offense just five days before the crash, police said.
Saul Lopez Martinez, 52, was found following the hit-and-run Saturday night in Lahaina and arrested for negligent homicide, driving with a suspended license and habitual drunk driving.
Family members and police said Agustin Dela Cruz was riding his bicycle home from work Saturday when he was struck from behind. Police said Martinez didn’t stop even as bystanders did.
“Just seeing him there lying there and hearing that it was a hit and run, it just broke my heart that somebody would leave the scene and leave somebody lying there like that,” said resident Eleora Miller, who stopped and tried to help Dela Cruz.
The crash happened on Front Street near the Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge around 10:30 p.m.
Allan Dela Cruz said his father was a hardworking immigrant who came to Hawaii from the Philippines to try to give his family a better life.
“My dad is a very special person to us. He gave us all, everything that we want, even his life,” said Allan.
He said his dad was on his way home from his second job the night he was killed.
Maui Police Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins called it a senseless and preventable tragedy.
“This man was driving riding his bicycle home from work, 73 years old, not doing a damn thing wrong, and a drunk driver plows into him and kills him,” Hankins said.
“It’s not fair and it’s preventable, and until we make the right decisions, it’s going to continue. We need stricter laws, plain and simple.”
Agustin Dela Cruz leaves behind a wife of 51 years, six children, 20 grandchildren and three great-grandkids. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expense.
“I don’t have enough because I have only a little bit income,” said his son. So please, whoever have a golden heart. Thank you very much.”
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.