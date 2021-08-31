LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Aug. 31 around 4 a.m. St. George police received a fire alarm notice coming from a LDS church at 1295 S.3000 E. The St. George Fire Department responded and confirmed the building was on fire.
A short time later, dispatch received calls of a tree on fire at another nearby LDS church at River Road and Rustic Drive.
Officers then noticed a silver minivan parked in front of a third LDS church at 1762 River Rd., which had smoke coming from the building. A man exited the church and fled from police northbound on Interstate 15, police said.
St. George police requested assistance from neighboring agencies as they pursued the suspect through Hurricane and toward Springdale. The suspect's vehicle was spiked twice before reaching Zion National Park, where it crashed and caught on fire.
The adult male suspect was arrested and transported to St. George Regional Hospital with minor injuries. St. George Police did not provide his identity as of Tuesday morning.
Authorities are investigating the fires at the churches. One of the churches did not have a fire suppression system and sustained "significant damages," police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.