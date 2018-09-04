Last Friday Jose and Briejet Echenique were taking their two sons to school in the east Las Vegas Valley. They had just dropped off their oldest Joey at middle school and were on their way to take their other son Levi.
That’s when 8-year-old Levi asked his dad a question.
“He said, “How do I get to Heaven?” Jose Echenique said as he broke down in tears.
Jose said he was trying to figure out how to answer his son’s question when the light turned green.
“We started moving, then all of a sudden I felt like the side of my head was hit by a sledgehammer.”
That sledgehammer was a red Corvette that police said was speeding and ran two red lights near East Harmon and South Eastern avenues. The person behind the wheel was Aylin Aldarette, she also goes by Aylin Alvarez Perez.
She’s 25 years old and police said she was intoxicated.
Jose Echenique suffered broken ribs, a spinal injury, his head went through a window and he punctured a lung. He said he lost consciousness, but regained it and watched his son die.
“I had my chance to say goodbye,” he said.
Levi’s mom and Jose’s wife Briejet broke her pelvis and punctured her lung. She also has had no feeling in her right leg. Both of Levi’s parents were still in the hospital and they have a long recovery ahead, but they know some injuries might not ever heal.
“I’m not doing good. I have this whole in my life that I don’t think will ever go away,” Briejet Echenique said.
Levi may have only been 8, but he was smart and he was kind. His favorite bedtime book was the Bible. He loved his family, his brother and superheroes.
“We think an angel told him he was going to heaven, that’s why he said that,” Amanda Levi’s aunt said.
The suspect in the case was in court on Tuesday. She’s facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. She’s expected to be back in court next week.
