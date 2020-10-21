LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A stabbing turned barricade in the east Las Vegas Valley resulted in surrounding street closures, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield said the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road.
Hadfield said police received a call about a stabbing in the area. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with unknown injuries.
The suspect involved refused the exit an apartment in the area, Hadfield said, resulting in a barricade situation. Around 10 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody, Hadfield said.
Police closed Nellis Boulevard between Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway. Police advised avoiding the area but said the area would reopen shortly after the suspect was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.