LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after a stabbing that led to a barricade on Sunday evening.
According to LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler, officers responded to the Boulevard Inn at Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 for reports of a woman in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds of the face.
She alleged that a man committed the stabbing and was inside one of the rooms, police said.
Around 7:15 p.m., SWAT took the suspect into custody without incident, Boxler said.
Drivers may experience some road closures as officers clear the scene.
