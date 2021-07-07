LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect for an alleged burglary of a smoothie shop early Tuesday morning in the central valley.
Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. that a glass door was broken at a Tropical Smoothie near Eastern and Warm Springs.
Mario Maya, 25, was arrested in connection with the incident. Police said he is likely a current store employee.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
