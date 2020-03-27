LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed Friday morning near Ely, according to the Eureka County Sheriff's Office.
According to a statement from Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command, the trooper was conducting a motorist assist about 5:54 a.m. at US-93 and White Pine county mile marker 106 near Ely when shots were fired and the trooper was struck.
Eureka County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that the suspect was taken into custody.
The Nevada Department of Transportation says that US 93 is closed in both directions near South Clover Valley Road in Currie.
