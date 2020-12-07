LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One suspect was taken into custody following a kidnap situation turned barricade near Cheyenne Ave. and Simmons Street early Monday morning.
About 12:44 a.m., North Las Vegas police were called to the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way to a reported kidnapping at an apartment complex. Hours later, the incident evolved into a barricade situation.
Before noon, 22-year-old Keonte Carter was taken into custody without incident, according to NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas.
Cheyenne was closed between Allen and Simmons for a few hours, but are now open.
Carter was booked on one count each of domestic battery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. This is an active investigation.
