LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night at Siegel Suites on Bonanza Road.
Police arrested Derick McGruder, 36. He has been booked in the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, police said.
Around 9:48 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to 600 E. Bonanza Road near Las Vegas Boulevard to a report of a shooting. Detectives determined that the victim had been in a dispute with a neighbor, police said.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
Lowlife criminal activity always @ this location,should have awards for top crime arrested by police officers!
