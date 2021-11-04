UPDATE: A suspect in a homicide Thursday morning in the southwest valley is now in custody, according to Las Vegas police.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer briefed media Thursday afternoon after police said the 22-year-old suspect was barricaded near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane.
"The arrest we've made is a direct result of public's assistance from this morning's press conference," Spencer said, adding that someone had sent a tip to police on the location of the suspect.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence in which the suspect was barricaded, Spencer said.
"The suspect's family was extremely cooperative in this investigation. Working with the suspect's family and the information provided were how we were able to take the suspect into custody," Spencer said.
Police did not immediately provide the suspect's name. His information will be available after he is booked in the Clark County Detention Center, Spencer said.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a "violent" suspect after a man was killed early Thursday morning in what officers believe was a "completely random incident."
According to Lt. Ray Spencer, the incident began at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard.
According to Spencer, the suspect, who is believed to be an Asian man in his mid 20s, committed a street robbery. After committing the robbery, the man walked to the gas station at the intersection and walked up to a vehicle that was parked in the lot, opening fire into the driver's side door of the car. That vehicle, according to Spencer, was unoccupied.
The suspect then walked up to another vehicle that was occupied by a man who was waiting for his girlfriend who was inside the store. According to Spencer, the suspect "randomly" fired multiple rounds into the driver's side door, striking and killing the male.
We need your help right now.A suspect shot and killed a random man then fired multiple times inside a Las Vegas convenience store near Jones & Robindale.📲Please look at these photos and contact 702-828-3521, or @CrimeStoppersNV with informationDetails: https://t.co/0ZDjZgcChH pic.twitter.com/NehXycW4yS— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 4, 2021
The suspect then walked into the gas station, noticed several customers inside, and fired multiple rounds down an aisle at a customer who was standing near a cooler, according to Spencer. The customer was able to duck and run out of the store as he was being chased by the suspect, police said.
Spencer said that other customers were able to flee out of a back door. An employee hid inside a cooler until the incident was over, police said.
The suspect stole some items from the store, walked out, and was last seen on foot walking eastbound on Robindale, according to police.
"This appears to be a completely random incident," Spencer said. "I urge every citizen to please look at this photograph and see if you recognize him. We desperately need the public's help and assistance to solve this case and take a violent person off the street."
Spencer noted that the suspect appears to be wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt and is armed with a handgun.
Watch the full news conference below:
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
The guy in my view has a bolt loose. Interesting, he didn’t wear a mask. Guess he didn't care whether he was seen or not. Unlike some of these other deviants who use masks to conceal their identity. Masks benefit nobody but criminals.
