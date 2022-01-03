LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a multi-hour barricade situation in the northwest valley on Monday.
Officers responded about 9:43 a.m. to the 7000 block of Old Village Avenue near Lone Mountain Road and Tenaya Way reference a family disturbance. According to LVMPD, a male suspect barricaded himself inside a residence and is believed to be armed.
At about 3 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody without incident.
SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.
No additional details were available Monday afternoon.
