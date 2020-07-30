LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after a barricade incident that stemmed from a domestic disturbance report in the west valley Thursday morning.
At approximately 9:06 a.m., LVMPD patrol officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 8200 block of Dans Glen Place. Police said multiple shots were fired inside the home, and an adult male suspect barricaded inside the home.
The surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. SWAT was on scene and two occupants were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.
