LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One suspect is in custody after a barricade in the northwest valley on Tuesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers located a wanted person around 4 p.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of Ridgefield Drive.
The suspect was uncooperative and retreated to the rooftop of the residence and barricaded, police say.
The LVMPD did not have further details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
