LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police responded to a possible attempted kidnapping, stolen motor vehicle incident on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at the 2800 block of North Green Valley Parkway.
Police say that a Black male suspect entered an occupied and running vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle and the suspect allegedly fled to Sunset Road, hitting the median rendering the vehicle inoperable.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle on foot and went to a nearby business complex, where he was taken into custody without further incidents.
The vehicle’s driver/occupant sustained minor injuries while exiting the vehicle.
The scene is now clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.