LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after a barricade that lasted eight hours on Thursday.
At approximately 8:28 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan detectives located an adult male subject wanted for a felony warrant at a residence in the 4100 block of Plumtree St.
Police say the subject refused to surrender to officers and the situation was deemed a barricade. SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded and took the suspect into custody.
Officers on scene reported hearing gunshots inside the residence. At this time, there are no reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.