UPDATE (April 27): The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a Henderson officer-involved shooting April 19.
The man was 40-year-old Mason Workman, a Henderson resident. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and was ruled a homicide.
UPDATE (April 21): Henderson Police released the names of two officers involved with a deadly shooting Sunday night.
Officer Alejandro Alcantara and Officer Conrad Lillegard have both been with the Henderson Police Department since January of 2016 in the Field Operations Bureau.
Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave.
This was the second police shooting in Henderson for 2020.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night.
About 9:30 p.m. April 19, police responded to the 2200 block of Galindo Court, near Anthem Country Club, to regarding reports of an armed, intoxicated male involved in a family disturbance.
The uncooperative male was shot by officers after producing a handgun, according to a release. Responding officers began applying life saving measures, but the suspect died of his injuries at the scene, police said. One officer suffered minor injuries during the encounter and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the open investigation. Their identities will be released 48 hours following the incident.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the suspect pending notification of the next of kin.
This is the second officer-involved shooting of 2020.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward. Please contact Officer Rod Peña, Public Information Officer at 702-267-4509.
