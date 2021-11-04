UPDATE: A suspect connected to deadly shooting outside of a gas station early Thursday morning has been identified.
According to court and jail records, 22-year-old Jesus J. Uribe faces multiple charges stemming from a deadly "random" shooting that took place near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard just after midnight on Nov. 4. Some of the charges include: open murder with a deadly weapon, burglary and discharging a gun into a vehicle.
He was taken into custody Thursday evening.
Uribe is set to appear in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY (NOV 4):
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a deadly "random" shooting Thursday morning in the southwest valley is in custody, according to Las Vegas police.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer briefed media Thursday afternoon after police said the 22-year-old suspect was barricaded near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had asked for the public's help in locating a "violent" suspect after a man was killed Thursday morning in what officers believed was a "completely random incident."
According to Spencer, the incident began at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard.
The suspect committed a street robbery, Spencer said. After, the man walked up to a vehicle that was parked in a gas station lot, opening fire into the driver's side door. That vehicle, according to Spencer, was unoccupied.
The suspect then walked up to another vehicle that was occupied by a man who was waiting for a woman inside the store. According to Spencer, the suspect "randomly" fired multiple rounds into the driver's side door, striking and killing the man.
He was identified by friends and family at a vigil as Curtis Abraham.
The suspect then walked into the gas station, noticed several customers inside, and fired multiple rounds down an aisle at a customer who was standing near a cooler, according to Spencer. The customer was able to duck and run out of the store as he was being chased by the suspect, police said.
Spencer said that other customers were able to flee out of a back door. An employee hid inside a cooler until the incident was over, police said. The suspect stole some items from the store and walked out.
"The arrest we've made is a direct result of public's assistance from this morning's press conference," Spencer said later on, adding that someone had sent a tip to police on the location of the suspect.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence in which the suspect was barricaded, Spencer said.
After a brief barricade, SWAT negotiators took this suspect into custody late this afternoon. He will be booked on open murder charges.We appreciate all the help in spreading this message today. https://t.co/0NxLmfKVS8— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 5, 2021
"The suspect's family was extremely cooperative in this investigation. Working with the suspect's family and the information provided were how we were able to take the suspect into custody," Spencer said.
Police did not immediately provide the suspect's name.
VICTIM REMEMBERED
A group of friends gathered for a candlelight vigil on Thursday night for the man shot and killed. Abraham's friend and business partner Malachi Miles organized the vigil outside of the gas station.
“I feel like everybody that knows him knows that he always has a smile on his face, his energy is always upbeat," Miles said.
Along with flowers and candles, there was a camera at the vigil because Abraham loved film and photography.
“If you haven't worked with him directly, you probably know someone that worked with him, had a video shot by him or had photography done by him and every time you worked with him it was a pleasure," Miles said.
Aside from his talent, he was described as a hard worker who always showed up on time.
“On top of doing film, he does construction, plumbing, like he’s jack of all trades, so I think one thing people know him for is his hard work," Miles said.
Friends Brianna Miller and Emily Slater had just taken a trip to Miami with him.
“I’m still in shock I honestly cant believe ... it’s such a tragedy," Slater said.
Miles said Abraham was originally from Baltimore and moved to Las Vegas a handful of years ago. His friends in Las Vegas were his family.
“It feels senseless like there was no purpose no motive and that’s what we have to live with. That’s what his family had to live with that’s what this community and people that know him- that’s what we have to live with there was no motive just senseless. Just wrong place wrong time," Miles said.
Abraham was 22 days shy of his 37th birthday.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(2) comments
Just another "patriot". Funny how Fox5 has no problem labeling the suspect as "Asian", but are too "woke" to label two black women, who have been robbing numerous valley businesses, as black.....
"Suspects are described as human, w/ brown eyes and dark hair", any information....
The guy in my view has a bolt loose. Interesting, he didn’t wear a mask. Guess he didn't care whether he was seen or not. Unlike some of these other deviants who use masks to conceal their identity. Masks benefit nobody but criminals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.