LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after police say he threw a boulder at vehicles near a high school on Monday.
According to Clark County School District Police, 36-year-old Ronald P. Castro faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer and gross misdemeanor property damage.
The department said traffic officers were working near Liberty High School when a passerby told them someone had thrown a boulder at their moving vehicle.
"Luckily she wasn't injured," police wrote on Facebook.
Police said they saw "many extra large boulders" in the road and a man "actively catapulting" the rocks at vehicles.
Castro remains in police custody at the Clark County Detention Center.
An initial court appearance was set for Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m., according to court records.
