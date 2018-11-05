NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police on Monday said patrol officers involved with a deadly shooting on Oct. 31 had conducted a stop at a house connected to multiple investigations before the shooting happened.
Two officers, identified as Christopher Colwell, 24, and Ramin Nassiri, 29, were riding together in a marked patrol SUV that Wednesday and stopped a man on a bike near Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street, North Las Vegas Police Assistant Chief Pamela Ojeda said in a press conference.
The person was patted down and later released on a warning. The man police initially stopped was not related to the shooting. Moments later, about 10:40 a.m., Ojeda said the officers did not radio in that they cleared the last call, and drove to another home nearby.
The officers had information that the home, 2841 Emmons Avenue, was the target address of two investigations, one involving multiple stolen Ford F-250 trucks, and a domestic violence strangulation call.
It was not known when the domestic incident occurred, but police said that suspect was in the home during the officer-involved shooting and was arrested at a later time on those charges. The details of that incident were not released.
Police stopped in front of the home when they saw two suspects matching the descriptions of the two investigations. When they parked in front of the home, both men fled on foot. Ojeda said one man had not been caught as of Monday.
The other suspect, identified as Gonzalo Rico-Jimenez, 26, got into a dark blue 2005 Chevrolet pick-up truck parked in the driveway facing Emmons Avenue, police said. About 10:49 a.m., officers told Rico-Jimenez to get out of the truck as he drove it into the road where the officers were standing. Ojeda said Rico-Jimenez struck both officers with the truck, knocking them back.
Officer Colwell fired his Glock 17 9mm handgun nine times into the vehicle. Officer Nassiri fired once from the same type of gun, police said.
The officers called for medical assistance immediately, police said. One officer had a minor leg injury but was not taken to the hospital. Rico-Jimenez was pronounced dead on scene.
Rico-Jimenez had a lengthy criminal background, according to police, including charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, obtaining a credit card without the user’s consent and two counts of petty larceny in 2018. In 2017, Rico-Jimenez had a drug charge and a larceny charge. In the year before, he had a drug charge and misdemeanor traffic offenses.
The pick-up truck, as well as a Ford F-250 truck outside of the home, were later reported stolen by their owners.
Both officers have been with the North Las Vegas Police Department for 2.5 years, police said in the press conference. Neither officer was wearing a body camera. Both are on routine paid leave through the investigation.
This was the department’s second officer-involved shooting of 2018, and the first one with a fatality, Ojeda said. At this time in 2017, the department had one officer-involved shooting and it did not result in a fatality.
