LAS VEGAS 9FOX5) -- At about 4:10 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the desert area south of the M Resort near the cross streets of Welpman Way and Las Vegas Boulevard South, in reference to a possible auto pedestrian accident.
Preliminary information is that a man attempted to steal a victim’s vehicle, striking the victim with their own vehicle.
The victim succumbed to injuries at the scene, according to Henderson police.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still outstanding.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police air and patrol units were assisting with the attempts to locate the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
