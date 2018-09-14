LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The District Attorney announced Aylin Alvarez-Perez, the suspected driver who caused the crash that left 8-year-old Levi Echenique dead, has been charged with murder in the second degree.
Alvarez-Perez has been listed at Aylin Alderette in official police reports.
According to a statement from the D.A.'s office, an amended criminal complaint was filed and added the additional charge. The original complaint charged Alvarez-Perez with three counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial bodily harm and reckless driving.
The District Attorney also made a motion in court that raised Alvarez-Perez's bail amount from $250,000 to $1 million, the statement said.
“In a typical DUI causing death case, it is not normal for murder charges to be filed,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. “However, the facts of this case are not typical, and the recklessness and blatant disregard for human life that was displayed by the defendant warranted the more serious charge."
Wolfson said that charging Alvarez-Perez with only driving under the influence and reckless driving was "simply not enough."
“We are seeing more and more cases like this,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said. “As a community, we need to come up with better ways to discourage this type of behavior. Drivers are becoming more reckless and completely disregarding not only our DUI laws, but our basic traffic safety laws as well. This puts everyone on the streets in danger. Enough is enough.”
Alvarez-Perez is scheduled to make her next court appearance Sept. 24.
