LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating a shooting turned barricade situation in the 1900 block of Fremont Street of downtown Las Vegas.
Police said they got word that a man in violation of house arrest was seen at a downtown Las Vegas hotel. When police arrived, the suspect fled police.
LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said the man was also wanted on two violent felony warrants.
Hadfield said the man fired a shot at officers before being located in a nearby alley. Officers treated the situation as a barricade, Hadfield said, but the man was seen "slumped over" in the alley.
Hadfield said the man was found dead, suspected of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
LVMPD said they are still investigating Monday afternoon and that the area would be closed to the public while they investigated.
