LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a suspect after exchanging gunfire early Saturday morning.
About 12:30 a.m. on December 19, police were given several reports of gunfire in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95.
When police arrived, they said an "unknown individual" shot at them, and an officer returned fire.
No officers were injured in the shooting. Police did not say if the suspect or anyone else was injured. The suspect ran from police into a nearby apartment. SWAT responded to the scene, but the suspect wasn't found.
About 2 p.m. on Saturday, Las Vegas police said the suspect was found and arrested.
This marked the LVMPD's 19th police shooting of 2020. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact police at (702) 828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.
