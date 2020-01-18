LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man beat up and robbed a woman in a Fremont Street elevator on Wednesday.
According to a media release, the robbery happened about 9:21 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 300 block of Fremont Street. The property was not identified.
Police said a man was in the elevator with an elderly woman. When the door opened, she started to leave when he grabbed her and put her into a headlock. On surveillance video, the man is seen throwing her to the floor and punching her face several times.
The man then took her purse and hid it in his sweater as he left the elevator. Police said her purse was found nearby a short time later.
The man was described as 5'11" to 6'2" tall in a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, black glasses and a black baseball cap.
Police provided video that can be seen at this link. Warning: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (702) 828-4313. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.
(2) comments
Disgusting.
So he dressed like a ninja and violently robbed an older woman. What a tough guy. Happy hunting, Metro.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.