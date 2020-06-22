LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near Lake Mead and Martin L. King Boulevards.
According to a brief update provided late Monday morning, officers were responding to reports of a man waving a sword about 10 a.m. Police said an altercation ensued and one suspect was injured as a result of a shooting. The suspect is now barricaded inside an area residence.
Citrus Hills Avenue at Lake Mead is currently blocked off, according to police.
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Ooh yea nicest area of town !
