LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Tuesday that a man was arrested in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting.
Henry Taylor, 37, was arrested Aug. 5 in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead.
Police said officers were called to the complex, located at 6501 West Charleston Boulevard, at approximately 8:57 p.m. April 3, 2016 to reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a woman outside an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Raquel Latasha Stapinski, 41, from Las Vegas. Stapinski died of a gunshot wound to the arm and her death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives said there was a dispute in the parking lot which involved two groups of people with at least two individuals firing handguns. LVMPD said the woman was struck during the exchange of gunfire. Police believe Stapinski was associated with one of the groups.
Taylor's first court appearance was set for Aug. 7 at 7:30 a.m.
LVMPD urged anyone with information on the incident to contact LVMPD homicide at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
