UPDATE (Nov. 3) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a suspect in a west valley stabbing was arrested Monday.
Nile Herrington, 23, was arrested in Killeen, Texas on charges of murder, robbery, grand larceny of a vehicle, residential burglary and theft, LVMPD said. Herrington will be extradited to Las Vegas, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man found dead and stabbed in a west valley apartment on Tuesday has been identified.
Anthony Lee King, 34 was pronounced dead on Oct. 27. According to the Clark County Coroner's office, his cause of death is multiple stab wounds and manner was classified a homicide.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation was taking place at 3355 Arville Street, near Desert Inn Road.
At the scene, Spencer said a man was found dead inside an apartment on October 27 suffering from a stab wound. Several people were seen leaving the apartment before officers arrived and they were still trying to determine who was there.
Spencer said the identity of the victim has not been established as of 4 p.m. Investigators learned the apartment was subleased on a short-term deal.
As of Wednesday morning, LVMPD did not identify a suspect or a motive.
Anyone with information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
