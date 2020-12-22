LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries in Henderson residences since November.
Henderson police arrested Ace Hart, 42, on Dec. 12 on charges of arson, attempted home invasion and burglary.
No one was injured during the burglaries, police say.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.
