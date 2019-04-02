LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
Edward Brown, 47, was booked on a murder charge in connection with the death of Cheryl Brown, 68, on March 18.
Police said they were called on March 18 to do a welfare check on Cheryl at an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard. Arriving officers found Cheryl with several lacerations.
The Clark County Coroner's office said Cheryl died from multiple injuries and ruled her death a homicide.
Police said they identified Edward as a suspect and arrested him April 1.
Edward's next court date was set for April 4.
