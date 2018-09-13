LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that left one woman dead in the east valley Wednesday morning.
Officers arrested 25-year-old Eric Pedersen and booked him into Clark County Detention Center for one count of murder with a deadly weapon, Las Vegas police said.
On Wednesday morning at around 5:42 a.m., officers were called to a Green Valley Grocers convenient store located on the 7100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard after receiving reports of a stabbing.
Medical personnel who arrived later pronounced the woman had died at the scene. According to Las Vegas police, officers located Pedersen after detectives identified a nearby residence where he was possibly staying.
When officers arrived at the suspected residence, Pedersen was taken into custody, according to police. Detectives said they believe the victim was randomly targeted and had no connection to Pedersen.
The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, after her family has been notified.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
