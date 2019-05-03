LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a suspect was in custody after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the northwest valley early Friday morning.
Officers were called to the area of North El Capitan Way and Horse Drive, near Skye Canyon and U.S. 95, just before 5 a.m., Las Vegas police Lt. Allan Larson said.
When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to Larson. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene but was later arrested, Las Vegas police said. No information about the suspect, or what charges he or she was facing, were immediately available.
Larson added El Capitan Way would be closed for several hours from Brent Lane to Meisenheimer Avenue while police investigated the crash.
The Clark County coroner will release the pedestrian's name and his cause of death after his next of kin have been notified.
This was Metro Police's second fatal auto-pedestrian accident within six hours.
