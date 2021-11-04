LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a deadly "random" shooting Thursday morning in the southwest valley is in custody, according to Las Vegas police.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer briefed media Thursday afternoon after police said the 22-year-old suspect was barricaded near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had asked for the public's help in locating a "violent" suspect after a man was killed Thursday morning in what officers believed was a "completely random incident."
According to Spencer, the incident began at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard.
The suspect committed a street robbery, Spencer said. After, the man walked up to a vehicle that was parked in a gas station lot, opening fire into the driver's side door. That vehicle, according to Spencer, was unoccupied.
The suspect then walked up to another vehicle that was occupied by a man who was waiting for a woman inside the store. According to Spencer, the suspect "randomly" fired multiple rounds into the driver's side door, striking and killing the man.
He was identified by friends and family at a vigil as Curtis Abraham.
The suspect then walked into the gas station, noticed several customers inside, and fired multiple rounds down an aisle at a customer who was standing near a cooler, according to Spencer. The customer was able to duck and run out of the store as he was being chased by the suspect, police said.
Spencer said that other customers were able to flee out of a back door. An employee hid inside a cooler until the incident was over, police said. The suspect stole some items from the store and walked out.
"This appears to be a completely random incident," Spencer said Thursday morning.
"The arrest we've made is a direct result of public's assistance from this morning's press conference," Spencer said later on, adding that someone had sent a tip to police on the location of the suspect.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence in which the suspect was barricaded, Spencer said.
After a brief barricade, SWAT negotiators took this suspect into custody late this afternoon. He will be booked on open murder charges.We appreciate all the help in spreading this message today. https://t.co/0NxLmfKVS8— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 5, 2021
"The suspect's family was extremely cooperative in this investigation. Working with the suspect's family and the information provided were how we were able to take the suspect into custody," Spencer said.
Police did not immediately provide the suspect's name.
His information will be available after he is booked in the Clark County Detention Center, Spencer said.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
