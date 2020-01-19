LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a "brutal beating" caught on a surveillance camera in December.
Nathaniel Graves was arrested Saturday, police said, and faces charges of mayhem, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and abuse of an older or vulnerable person with substantial bodily harm.
About 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, the altercation with the victim happened on the 1000 block of Shadow Lane, near Charleston and Martin Luther Kind boulevards, according to police.
Police said Graves placed his feet on the victim's lap while aboard the bus. The victim then asked Graves to remove his feet, leading to a violent altercation. Graves allegedly stood up and punched the victim numerous times until he was unconscious, police said.
The severity of his injuries caused the victim to lose his right eye.
The incident was captured on video. (WARNING: The video is graphic.)
