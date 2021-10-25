LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a barricade situation Monday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a property located in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. The victim was transported to Spring Mountain Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on property and SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to deescalate the situation.
The suspect was arrested around 12:30 p.m. without incident, police said.
