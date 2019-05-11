LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person was arrested after resisting officers during a brief standoff near Arizona Charlies on Decatur Boulevard early Saturday morning.
Lt. Allan Larson with Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were called about 2:19 a.m. to the area of South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive after receiving reports of a man with a gun. The man was allegedly threatening people in the area.
Once officers arrived, the suspect ran while still holding a firearm, Larson said. Police attempted to de-escalate the situation and tried to negotiate with the suspect.
The suspect refused to put the gun down and SWAT units were called to assist. Larson said the suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police.
At some point during the incident, the suspect was bit by an LVMPD K-9 and suffered minor injuries, according to Larson. The suspect was treated at the hospital before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer with a weapon, Larson said.
