LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man on charges of open murder after a man was found dad inside a home in the northeast valley on Sunday.
On Aug. 29 around 7:07 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in a residence in the 4500 block of Townhall Street near Craig and Nellis Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead on scene.
According to homicide detectives, the victim had a "physical altercation" with the suspect, 43-year-old Steven Jones. During the altercation, Jones shot the victim, police said.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.