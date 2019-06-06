HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man suspected of killing a 68-year-old man waiting at a Henderson bus stop was booked on DUI charges in May.
Nicholas Schwarz, 27, was arrested at St. Rose Domincan Hospital Siena on May 11 following the deadly crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ernest Lesley Gunter.
Police were called on May 11 at 3:05 p.m. to the area of Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road in reference to a car crash.
Police said a silver Chevrolet with severe frontend damage was in the parking lot of the Rebel Gas Station at 4665 E. Sunset Road, an arrest report said. The driver was identified as Schwarz, the sole occupant in the vehicle.
Schwarz had to be helped out of his vehicle by police, the report said. He had red, bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, police said. Officers said Schwarz's speech was slurred and he couldn’t answer basic questions about the crash.
The Henderson Fire Department advised Schwarz be taken to the hospital, so no field sobriety tests were given, the report said.
Police found a man, later identified as Gunter, pinned under a boulder at the scene.
The report said officers believe Schwarz was driving eastbound on Sunset approaching Mountain Vista. They said he failed to maintain the lane, striking the curb and going over the sidewalk where he struck Gunter, who was in the planter area near the Rebel Gas Station. Gunter appeared to have been standing or sitting near the bus stop, the report said.
Two blood tests were taken from Schwarz at the hospital, though the report does not indicate blood alcohol content for either test.
Schwarz faces charges of driving with a suspended license, failing to maintain a driving lane and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.
