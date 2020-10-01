LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On the third anniversary of the Route 91 Festival shooting, one of the survivors pays a touching tribute to one of the 60 victims.
Kamryn Trubey met Adrian Murfitt during the weekend concert series. Their groups of friends banded together for the festivities.
On the night of October 1, 2017, she found out that Murfitt died in his childhood friend's arms.
Trubey tells FOX5 how the third anniversary of the shooting remains painful, but she remembers the tragedy daily and fondly looks at the photos of her friend.
