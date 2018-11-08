THOUSAND OAKS, California (FOX5) - Family said Telemachus Orfanos, who survived the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, was killed in the mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California Wednesday night, according to FOX11 News in Los Angeles.
A 1 October survivor's group, the Route 91 Family also confirmed Orfanos, one of their own, had died in Wednesday's shooting.
When the gunfire ended Wednesday night, 12 people were dead and suspect David Long was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials said five off-duty officers were inside Borderline Bar and Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks when gunfire erupted and helped get people to safety.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said Thursday that the two officers from the city of Oxnard and three from Los Angeles "assisted in evacuating those that were injured" and helped prevent others from being hurt.
Authorities have not determined a motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.